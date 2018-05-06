Big Shift In WWE Backlash Betting Odds

The Backlash pay-per-view event takes place tonight in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.
Here are the updated odds that now have WWE Champion AJ Styles favored to retain his title.
WWE Championship – No Disqualification
AJ Styles (c) -150 vs Shinsuke Nakamura +110
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship
Carmella (c) -160 vs Charlotte Flair +120
WWE Intercontinental Championship
Seth Rollins (c) -1200 vs The Miz +600
WWE U.S. Championship
Jeff Hardy (c) -260 vs Randy Orton +180
Raw Women’s Championship
Nia Jax (c) -900 vs Alexa Bliss +500
Roman Reigns -530 vs Samoa Joe +350
Daniel Bryan -300 vs Big Cass +220
Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley -445 vs Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn +315
Kickoff Show
Bayley -125 vs. Ruby Riott -115