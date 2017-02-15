big-show-2

Big Show Gym Photo, AJ Lee Book Signing Dates, WWE SuperCard

– Below is a new WWE Supercard promo for season 3, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair:

– The following book signings have been announced for AJ Lee’s “Crazy Is My Superpower” book that drops on April 4th:

* April 4th at 7pm, Book Revue in Huntington, Long Island
* April 5th at 6pm, Barnes & Noble on Warren Street in Manhattan
* April 6th at 6pm, Bookends in Ridgewood, NJ

– Big Show tweeted the following photo today as he prepares to face NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal at WrestleMania 33:

