Big Show Helped Backstage After WWE RAW, Reportedly Taking Time Off

Braun Strowman defeated Big Show in last night’s Steel Cage Match main event on Raw, but it didn’t end there.

In an unbelievable feat of strength, The Monster Among Men picked up The World’s Largest Athlete and tossed him through one of the reinforced walls.

After being thrown into the steel cage by Strowman, Show got helped to the backstage area by WWE officials.

According to James McKenna of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Big Show will undergo hip surgery very soon (which would explain the angle after the match).