Big Show Hypes RAW Match, The Boogeyman Scares Child, Fans On Shane McMahon

– Title Match Wrestling posted this video of The Boogeyman scaring a young fan at the recent “Breaking Point” event put on by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion in Houston, Texas:

– We’ve been reporting on how Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles is rumored for WrestleMania 33. WWE has a new poll asking fans who Shane should face at WrestleMania, if he does compete – The Undertaker, Styles, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Triple H, WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, Sami Zayn or James Ellsworth. As of this writing, 30% voted for Triple H while 19% went with Styles, 14% for Ellsworth, 9% for Taker again, 5% for Cena, 5% for Braun and 4% for Ambrose. The rest received 2% or less.

– As noted, Big Show vs. Braun Strowman will take place on Monday’s WWE RAW from Los Angeles. The WWE veteran tweeted the following on the match: