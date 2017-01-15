Big Show Loses More Weight As WrestleMania 33 Approaches, 12 Electric Chairs That Will Shock You
Published On 01/15/2017 | News
– Big Show has lost a lot of weight in recent months.
The World’s Largest Athlete tweeted out a photo of his new, shredded physique, while simultaneously seeming to call out Shaquille O’Neal in regards to their potential clash at WrestleMania. The two, of course, had a memorable exchange during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania last year.
Hey @Shaq…glad your training!!
Because so am I! #GiantAbs #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/1WepdkHqWj
— Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) January 15, 2017
