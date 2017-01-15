big-show-2

Big Show Loses More Weight As WrestleMania 33 Approaches, 12 Electric Chairs That Will Shock You

Published On 01/15/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

– Big Show has lost a lot of weight in recent months.

The World’s Largest Athlete tweeted out a photo of his new, shredded physique, while simultaneously seeming to call out Shaquille O’Neal in regards to their potential clash at WrestleMania. The two, of course, had a memorable exchange during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania last year.

– Check out WWE Superstars performing electric chair slams in the latest edition of WWE Fury.

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.