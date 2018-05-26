Big Show On Trying To Talk Kofi Kingston Out Of Participating In The New Day

The Big Show was recently a guest on The Steve Austin Show podcast and during the podcast, the former WWE Champion spoke about initially trying to talk Kofi Kingston out of doing the New Day gimmick. Here is what he had to say (h/t to Wrestlezone):

“When Kofi told me he was doing that New Day gimmick, I pulled Kofi about four feet to the side right in front of Xavier Woods and Big E and I asked him, ‘So what the hell are you doing?’ I’m not polite about it. I’m direct and blunt to the point. When it comes to business it’s serious. I said, ‘What in the hell are you doing with these two numb nuts?’ I said, ‘Damn Kofi, you’re Intercontinental Champion. You’re on the way to having a run with the big strap. You don’t need to drag yourself down with a couple of NXT idiots right now. You’re really probably gonna hurt yourself. You’re pulling yourself out of that championship run. Holding the Intercontinental Championship is a pretty big deal. You keep in that loop and eventually you’ll get a shot at the big one.’ He goes, ‘Naw, I appreciate it Show; but, we’ve got a good thing going here.’ I said, ‘Alright man. I’m just telling you, running around these two idiots is not gonna help you get over.’

Now fast forward two weeks three weeks, I’m watching the three of them work and I’m watching their chemistry…so they came through the back and I pulled all three of them over and said, ‘Hey remember that conversation we had three weeks ago?’ Kofi is smiling and says, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘Forget every damn thing I said. What you guys got is absolute fricking magic. I love it. Forget every damn thing I said”