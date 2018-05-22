Big Show Opens Up On New Contract With WWE

The Big Show recently did an interview on Steve Austin’s podcast. During this appearance, he talked about signing a new three-year contract with the sports entertainment company. Here is what he had to say (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

“I spent some time with the big man himself. We talked. Hunter and I talked because we were concerned about my hip. We were concerned about a lot of things. And they put together a nice three-year deal for me, so I’m there another three years. I can do a lot more work with things that I’m passionate about, Special Olympics and being a Global Ambassador for the Special Olympics. I get a chance to have a bit more free time now. I’m not in the trenches for five days a week like I was for 20 years at every house show and TV. I was probably on TV too much as a giant when I should have been an attraction.

Instead, I was in there working all the time.” Show said, “now, I’m in a bit more of a limited role and we’re finding the right creative for me. And there’s not a lot of pressure on me to be there every week, and get people over, or carry two or three segments, or whatever we’re doing. I can kind of show up, help the younger guys here and there, and pursue outside projects that are important to me. All in all, after going through that hell with my hip surgery and Vince and [Triple H] gave me a hell of a deal, Steve. [Austin] know[s] how this business is and after 20 years in this business, I didn’t expect to get the respect they gave me by giving me this deal. It’s one of those kinds of things that’s humbling because both of them really appreciated the work that gave the company and put me in a position to where, I mean, in all sincerity, they gave me this deal in January and I haven’t done a damn thing yet.”