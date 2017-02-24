Big Show Talks Shaq/WrestleMania 33, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella Video, Stock

– Below is video from a recent doctor visit by Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella. Brie and the baby received a good report on their 30 week check-up but doctors were apparently concerned about Bryan’s weight gain during the pregnancy. Bryan jokes that he’s going to the Dad-Bod. Brie says she weighed in at 166 pounds. WWE billed her at 120 pounds at one point.

– WWE stock was up 0.42% today, closing at $21.45 per share. Today’s high was $21.50 and the low was $21.04.

– Big Show recently spoke with the WWE website and commented on his recent tweets to rumored WrestleMania 33 opponent Shaquille O’Neal. Show believes the NBA legend is trying to back out of the fight. He commented:

“I mean, here’s the thing. We shot this off at the ESPY Awards, Shaq said he’s in, I thought this would be a good match for fans to see two giants go at it. And I see Shaq riding around, singing karaoke and stopping in at Krispy Kreme. I’m like, “Hey! If you’re not gonna take it serious, find something else to do!” I’ve given 22 years of my blood, sweat and tears to this business and I’m doing this favor to Shaq. This could be my last WrestleMania. He needs to step up. I’m not trying to be mean, but my time’s valuable. I get it. I don’t have foot powder commercials, car commercials, insurance commercials. I get it. He’s a busy man. But if he’s gonna step in the ring, in my business, at our biggest event of the year? Show me you’re serious. If anything, talk a little trash. Let me know you’re motivated. Because right now? I just get the feeling he’s terrified. He shot his mouth off, he’s in over his head and he’s trying to back out. So just let me know what’s going on, brother.”