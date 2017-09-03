The Big Show Training With Celebs, WrestleMania SuperStore News, The Miz

– Above is the latest episode of “My Son Is a WWE Superstar” with The Miz and his parents, George Mizanin and Barbara Pappas.

– WWE has announced that the WrestleMania 33 SuperStore will be located at WrestleMania Axxess within the Orange County Convention Center this year. The store will be open on WrestleMania Thursday from noon until 11pm, Friday from 10am until 10pm, Saturday from 8am until 11pm and WrestleMania Sunday from 8am until 1pm. There will be more than 700 items available. The store is open to the public. Full details are at this link.

– As seen below, Big Show has some big name training partners as he prepares for WrestleMania 33. He tweeted the following gym photo with MLB star Alex Rodriguez, NFL star Russell Okung, singer Lenny Kravitz and celebrity fitness trainer Dodd Romero: