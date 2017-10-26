Big Show Update Following Surgery (Video), The Bella Twins On TB Season Finale (Video), WCCW

– Above is new video of The Bella Twins reacting to last night’s season two finale of Total Bellas and the 900,000 subscriber milestone that their YouTube channel just hit.

– WWE Network added more than 15 episodes of World Class Championship Wrestling from 1988 to the vault today. 7 episodes from 1987 and 1988 were added on Wednesday. No word yet on when the remaining WCCW TV episodes will be added but we’ll keep you updated as they are getting close to making the final uploads.

– We’ve noted how Big Show has been training for his return to the ring after undergoing what he calls intensive right hip surgery on Friday, September 29th. Below is the latest video from The World’s Largest Athlete, noting that he just completed his first 1-mile walk at 27 days after surgery, which is a big milestone considering how complex the operation was.

For those who missed them, below are Show’s other post-surgery Twitter posts:

Gonna start calling me the metal hip wolverine!! Rehabbing, feeling great, working hard. Thanks for all the well wishes. #TheRoadBack @WWE pic.twitter.com/NHZ0OU3uVv — Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) October 17, 2017