Big Show Upset Backstage At WrestleMania 33 After The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

In the latest edition of X-Pac 12360, Sean Waltman is joined by comedian and WWE fan Ron Funches. They share their weekends in Orlando by talking about the biggest news from WrestleMania 33, The Kliq reunion and more.

You can listen to the interview here or download it on iTunes.

Highlights from the podcast are as follows:

Big Show upset about the Braun Strowman spot during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal:

“Before thing was even over, Big Show had a bunch of guys that were in the Battle Royal back in the back and he was going off… I think it was over the stuff with him and Strowman. Because they had a moment there and I think the moment got taken from them too quick.”

Sean Waltman on The Undertaker’s Last Match:

“It never even occurred to me as we were talking (Backstage at the Hall of Fame) and I still don’t think it. I still think he’s coming back. I’m sticking by that… He’s going to go in, he’s going to have that surgery (Hip replacement) and he’s going to feel good and he’s going to go, one, two, (Kick out of pin motion) not today!”

Highlights from the “One Night Only with The Kliq Q&A”: Who Would You Want to Wrestle on WWE’s Current Roster?

X-Pac: “I’m a big fan of Shinsuke Nakamura. Maybe back in my prime. I wouldn’t want to get anywhere near a ring he was in now…” and “…the guy my mouth would be watering over would be Braun Stroman.”

Kevin Nash: “I’d like to do the David and Goliath with Finn Balor.”

Scott Hall: “In my prime, I’d like to square up with Kevin Owens.”

Shawn Michaels: “Everybody’s heard mine, there’s a list of guys, AJ (Styles), Seth (Rollins), Kevin (Owens). To me, it’s all these new faces that is the whole joy of the stuff… I could do new and innovative stuff with each and every one of them.”