Big Show’s Clean Shaven Look (Photo), WWE Main Event Matches, John Cena On Hurricane Relief (Video)

– WWE posted this video with John Cena encouraging fans to donate to support those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Memphis to air on this week’s Main Event episode:
* Dana Brooke vs. Alicia Fox
* Mustafa Ali vs. Ariya Daivari
– As seen below, Big Show is sporting a clean-shaven look for the first time in a long time. Show is currently participating in a RAW battle royal to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. Stay tuned for updates from that match.
