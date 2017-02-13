Big SmackDown Main Event Announced

John Cena vs. new WWE Champion Bray Wyatt has been announced for tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown from Anaheim, California.

Wyatt just won the title on Sunday at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, winning the main event over Cena, The Miz, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. This will be Cena’s rematch as he prepares to team with girlfriend Nikki Bella to face The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33. Wyatt is expected to defend against Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton.