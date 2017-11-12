Big Spoiler For Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown Live, Ronda Rousey At NXT Live Event (Photo)

– Ronda Rousey was backstage at Saturday night’s NXT live event in Riverside, CA. As previously noted, Rousey has been training at the Performance Center for what is expected to be a match at WrestleMania.

No biggie. Just Ronda Rousey chilling at #NXTRiverside (and being very gracious with fans approaching her) pic.twitter.com/3qVikKfKS0 — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) November 12, 2017

– The Shield is currently scheduled to be on this week’s edition of SmackDown Live to help build up their match with The New Day at Survivor Series, according to PWInsider.com,. It’s possible that more RAW brand members will appear on the show since it will be the last opportunity for the RAW brand to get revenge from the “Under Siege” segments in recent weeks.