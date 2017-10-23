Big Spoilers On WWE Survivor Series Plans & Tonight’s RAW In Green Bay

John Cena is set to be the special referee for WWE Champion Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Survivor Series pay-per-view, according to PWInsider.

Survivor Series will also feature the RAW women vs. the SmackDown women. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks will take place on tonight’s RAW with the winner being the Team Captain for the red brand. There will be a Fatal 5 Way on this week’s SmackDown to determine the Team Captain for the women’s blue brand team.

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and several blue brand talents are at tonight’s RAW in Green Bay, possibly to announce a RAW vs. SmackDown men’s match for Survivor Series. PWInsider has confirmed WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos for Survivor Series.

There will also be a traditional Survivor Series match with captain & WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, Drew Gulak, Noam Dar, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari taking on captain Kalisto, Sin Cara, Rich Swann, Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali.

Finally, Kane is backstage for tonight’s RAW as there’s talk of doing Kane vs. Braun Strowman at Survivor Series.