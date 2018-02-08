Big Stipulation Added To Key Match On Next Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown Live

WWE has announced the first match for next week’s episode of SmackDown Live on the USA Network. Dolph Ziggler will take on Baron Corbin in a singles match.

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announced on Twitter on Thursday that the winner of this match would be added to the WWE Title Match at Fastlane alongside WWE Champion AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn.

WWE holds next week’s show in Bakersfield, CA at the Rabobank Arena. As of this writing, no other matches for SmackDown has been announced.