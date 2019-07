In a video posted by WWE, Kevin Owens said that he will put his career on the line at Summerslam if Shane McMahon faces him in a match.

“Quite frankly I can’t take it anymore, it makes me sick, makes me want to throw up. I just can’t take it anymore, I can’t take it. So, how about this – you make this match at Summerslam, Shane, and if you beat me, I’ll quit. I’ll leave,” said Owens.