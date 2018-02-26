Big Tag Team Match Booked For NJPW Strong Style Evolved Event

NJPW has announced that a Tag Team Match featuring The Golden Lovers (Kota Ibushi & Kenny Omega) taking on The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) is booked for their March 25th Strong Style Evolved event at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California.



The event, which will air live on AXS TV, will also feature a match between Jushin Thunder Liger and Rey Mysterio.