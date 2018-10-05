Big Title Change At WWE Super Show-Down

As seen at Saturday’s (October 6, 2018) WWE Super Show-Down pay-per-view event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia on the WWE Network,
Buddy Murphy beat Cedric Alexander to win the WWE Cruiserweight Title.
Did @WWE_Murphy just KICK OUT of the #LumbarCheck?!@CedricAlexander's face has the answer… #WWESSD #CruiserweightTitle pic.twitter.com/ZlUP2GUs4y
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 6, 2018
THIS IS BUDDY TOWN.
That says it all… #WWESSD #CruiserweightTitle pic.twitter.com/TtMsCqwEvk
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 6, 2018
WHAT A MOMENT for @WWE_Murphy, your NEWWWWWWW @WWE #Cruiserweight Champion! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/EDJELAYWm0
— WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2018