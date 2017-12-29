Big Title Match Announced For Monday’s WWE Raw

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle announced on Twitter that WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns will defend against Samoa Joe on Monday’s episode of Raw. Reigns will lose the title if he is disqualified.
WWE holds next week’s show in Miami, FL at the AmericanAirlines Arena. Also announced for the show is Cedric Alexander will challenge Enzo Amore for the Cruiserweight Title.
