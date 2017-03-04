Big Title Match Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE RAW, More
In the video below, Charly Caruso announces that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will face new RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys on tonight’s big post-WrestleMania 33 RAW from Orlando. The titles will be on the line.
WWE has confirmed new WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for tonight’s RAW as well. Roman Reigns will open tonight’s show.
EXCLUSIVE: The #RAW #TagTeamTitles will be on the line TONIGHT, and @CharlyCarusoWWE has everything you need to know! pic.twitter.com/SIoUIPxkV1
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017