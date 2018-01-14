Big Title Match Set For ROH Music City Excellence Event

ROH issued the following:

Hot off of the heels of Final Battle, the stars of Ring of Honor return to Music City on January 20, when ROH comes to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium for an international television taping!



Stars like the brand-new Ring of Honor World Champion Dalton Castle, World Tag Team Champions the Motor City Machine Guns, “The American Nightmare” Cody, The Young Bucks, Adam Page, “The Villain” Marty Scurll, Jay Lethal, and many more will be in action!



To kick the new year off, the Ring of Honor Board of Directors want to make this night in Nashville unforgettable! Dalton Castle climbed the top of the professional wrestling world at Final Battle, defeating Cody to win the ROH World Championship in front of a worldwide, Pay Per View audience!



Since capturing the title, many ROH stars have lined up to claim their shot. And in Nashville, the city where Castle made his ROH television debut, the World Champion will make his first defense against the winner of the 2017 Survival of the Fittest!



For Dalton Castle, his quest to become a World Champion began when he was 12-years old, quickly becoming one of the most decorated amateurs in the country. Despite his accomplishments, there were questions and doubts if he could ever achieve his dream.



This one-of-a-kind star defied all expectations and preconceived notions, pinning Bullet Club member after Bullet Club member before toppling “The American Nightmare” in New York City at Final Battle to capture the World Championship.



But Castle has never faced a man the size of his opponent that he will make his FIRST title defense against in Nashville!



The 6’7” Punishment Martinez is coming off a dominant year that saw him win Gauntlet for the Gold, defeat former World Champion Jay Lethal, former World Television Champion Will Ospreay, Jay White among many others before ultimately winning the 2017 Survival of the Fittest Tournament and earning a ROH World Championship shot!



Martinez has proven he can defeat anyone in Ring of Honor – will the Messiah of Pain and the Creeper of Violence turn Castle’s fairy tale ending into a nightmare in Nashville? Join us to find out!



Ring of Honor Wrestling International Television Taping



Ring of Honor Wrestling International Television Taping

Local Time: Saturday, Jan 20, 2018 06:00pm CST

Nashville Municipal Auditorium

417 4th Ave N

Nashville, Tennessee 37201



ALREADY SIGNED



ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE vs. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ



MATT TAVEN vs. “THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY



ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN) vs. BEST FRIENDS (BERETTA & CHUCKIE T.)



ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS ADAM PAGE & THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)



JAY LETHAL vs. FLIP GORDON



“THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL vs. SHANE TAYLOR



WOMEN OF HONOR

“THE GATEKEEPER” KELLY KLEIN

“THE EXOTIC GODDESS” MANDY LEON

KAREN Q.

BRANDI RHODES

“BONESAW” JESSIE BROOKS