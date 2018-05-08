Big Update On Brock Lesnar’s Status For WWE Money In The Bank PPV

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was expected to make his next title defense at the Money in the Bank PPV event. However, that is not the case as Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Lesnar is not working this event and will likely wrestle again in either July or at SummerSlam.

“Lesnar is not wrestling at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view for what it’s worth. I don’t know when he’s going to wrestle again. I thought it would make sense after the Greatest Royal Rumble because obviously, he’s going to wrestle again that [MITB] would be the show but in fact it’s not the show.”

“So he’s doing another show. He might have agreed to do a deal until SummerSlam. Or maybe the July show, but he’s not on this one.”

The Money In The Bank pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, June 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.

