Big Update On Chris Jericho’s WWE Status

On his latest podcast, Chris Jericho mentioned that he signed a new WWE contract:

“I’m very excited about the next few months. I’ve got a lot of projects coming up, a lot of great WWE stuff. I’ll still be here doing as many shows as I can. I signed a new contract this week which is cool.”

As previously noted, Jericho has been doing short-term, three month rolling contracts with WWE. It’s expected that this latest signing will keep Jericho around through WrestleMania.