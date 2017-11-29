Big Update On CM Punk’s UFC Future

It appears that former WWE Champion CM Punk is preparing for his next MMA bout.
UFC President Dana White noted at a media lunch in Las Vegas on Tuesday that CM Punk will be heading to Detroit for UFC 218 this weekend and he wants to talk to presumably about his next fight.
Punk made his pro-MMA debut against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 last September but lost the bout by first-round submission.
"CM Punk is coming to Detroit and wants to talk to me. I love the guy. We'll see what he's doing." – Dana White
— Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) November 28, 2017