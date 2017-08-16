Big Update On Daniel Bryan Possibly Wrestling Again

In an interview with From The Top Rope, Brie Bella talked about how her husband Daniel Bryan has been getting Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy treatment. According to its official website, HBOT “is the use of high pressure oxygen as a drug to treat basic pathophysiologic processes and their diseases.”

Brie spoke about Bryan’s treatment:

“From that moment, which was pretty much two years ago, he has been doing every kind of testing to every kind of experiment you can imagine for the brain. And he actually found one, it’s this oxygen hyperbaric chamber or something.”

Brie said he fully supports Bryan if he wants to wrestle again:

“And I told Bryan, ‘You do have a daughter, so always remember that. But if the doctors finally give you the green light,’ I go, ‘Go! This is your dream and passion. You have one life to live and I will never hold you back.’” She added, “Because I love to wrestle, and I would hate if someone told me you can’t do it. And if WWE doesn’t allow it, then I said, ‘Go somewhere else. It’s all on you.’ Obviously he would love to be able to get back in that WWE ring, but I know for a fact my husband is going to find his way back to the ring. He honestly is.”