Big Update On Mauro Ranallo’s WWE Status, Charlotte Flair – Andrade News

– Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that Mauro Ranallo has informed WWE officials that he will be resuming his commentary duties on this week’s edition of WWE NXT. Satin noted the following:

“Sources tell us Ranallo is scheduled to be on commentary as usual Wednesday night alongside Beth Phoenix and Nigel McGuinness on USA Network.”

– Charlotte Flair and real-life boyfriend Andrade applied for the following trademarks:

“Ashley Flair” and “The Queen of Wrestling”

"Ashley Flair" and "The Queen of Wrestling"



"La Sombra" and "El Idolo"



