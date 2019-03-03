Big Update On Mustafa Ali’s WWE Status

Mustafa Ali, who recently suffered a concussion and missed the Elimination Chamber PPV, has been cleared to wrestle again. Ali challenged Bryan for the WWE Title at Saturday night’s live event in Minneapolis which ended with Bryan retaining the title.

