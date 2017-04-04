Big Update On Next Week’s “Superstar Shakeup” On WWE RAW

As noted, Vince McMahon has announced that a “Superstar Shakeup” will take place on next Monday’s RAW with changes coming to the SmackDown and RAW rosters.

WWE announced the following on the “Shakeup” and noted that Vince will be granting both brands the chance to make trades, deals and other moves that they feel necessary.

Mr. McMahon announces WWE will “shake things up” next week on Raw and SmackDown LIVE

ORLANDO, Fla. – “It’s time to shake things up around here,” Mr. McMahon loudly exclaimed to the raucous Amway Center crowd during the Raw after WrestleMania.

The Chairman and CEO of WWE surprised everyone Monday night in Orlando when he came out to the ring and thanked the WWE Universe for making WrestleMania 33 The Ultimate Thrill Ride. Surprise turned to shock, however, when Mr. McMahon then announced that the WWE roster will undergo a seismic shift on next week’s editions of Raw and SmackDown LIVE.

Mr. McMahon also announced he has already conferred with lead representatives from Raw and SmackDown LIVE in advance of the shake-up that will take place for both brands. That includes the newly named Raw General Manager, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, as well as SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan, who are already in ongoing discussions with each other regarding next week’s anticipated Superstar movement, WWE.com has confirmed.

The WWE Chairman will be granting both sides an opportunity to make trades, deals and other moves that they feel fit, according to WWE.com sources. There are many potential maneuvers that the WWE Universe will surely be buzzing over. Could we see recently engaged SmackDown stars John Cena & Nikki Bella on separate brands as a result of the shake-up? What about a monster like Braun Strowman causing havoc on the SmackDown LIVE roster instead of Raw? The possibilities are endless.

Stick with WWE.com for more on the Superstar Shake-up as news develops, and tune into next week’s Raw and SmackDown LIVE to see where things stand within WWE’s New Era.