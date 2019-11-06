Big Update On Randy Orton’s Future, Alexa Bliss Reportedly Injured

– PWInsider.com is reporting that the word going around backstage at WWE RAW is that Randy Orton has signed a new, multi-year contract with WWE. Orton’s contract was reportedly expiring next year and Orton had recently teased a jump to AEW on social media.

– Alexa Bliss, who last wrestled on television at the WWE Hell in a Cell PPV, is dealing with a shoulder injury according to PWInsider.com. Bliss hasn’t been brought to television the last few weeks due to the injury and there is currently no timetable for her return to action.