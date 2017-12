According to an article from USA Today, Ronda Rousey and WWE are “very close” to terms on reaching a deal. The site reports that while details are being finished up, the source wanted to remain anonymous because the deal has not been made public as of this writing.

Rousey appeared at WrestleMania 31 and was spotted in the crowd during WWE’s Mae Young Classic tournament. She has not fought in the UFC since her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on December 30th, 2016.