Big Update On The Hardy Boyz Possibly Returning To WWE

Matt and Jeff Hardy have been offered new contracts by WWE to return to the company, ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting. It was previously reported that The Hardys were in talks with WWE and it’s now confirmed that there is an official deal on the table.

If the Hardys return to WWE, it’s unknown if WWE will use the “Broken” gimmick or if WWE will even legally have the option. The Hardys are still in a legal battle with Impact Wrestling over the rights to the gimmick.

Here are Matt’s latest tweets about the situation with TNA: