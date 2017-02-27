Big Update On The Status Of Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal For WWE WrestleMania 33

On his latest podcast, Shaquille O’Neal was asked about the rumors that the proposed match with Big Show for WWE Wrestlemania 33 has been cancelled. Here is what Shaq said:

“That’s probably right. It’s not my fault, that’s all you need to know. It ain’t my fault. It’s not totally off yet but it’s not looking good. But it doesn’t matter, I’m still working out and I still look better than Big Show. I’ll still meet him where-ever he wants to meet me.”

You can check out the podcast below: The WrestleMania comments start at about 23:30: