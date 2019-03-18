Big Updates On AJ Styles and Karl Anderson – Luke Gallows

PWInsider.com is reporting that all signs have indicated that AJ Styles and WWE have agreed to terms on a new contract. While it isn’t 100% confirmed that he has already signed, Styles is now being advertised for WWE European tour dates in May against Samoa Joe.

According to PWInsider.com, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have been removed from all upcoming scheduled WWE live events. The belief is that the team have been pulled from the events due to turning down what is believed to be a five-year contract extension. The two sides are reportedly still negotiating but Anderson and Gallows aren’t booked for any events other than TV taping/PPV events from this point forward.