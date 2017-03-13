Big WrestleMania 33 Match Now Official
Published On 03/13/2017 | News
WWE has confirmed Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker for WrestleMania 33.
Below is the updated WrestleMania card going into tonight’s RAW:
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt
Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title
Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Enzo Amore & Big Cass or Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (other participants possible)
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews and others TBA
Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker