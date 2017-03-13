Big WrestleMania 33 Match Now Official

WWE has confirmed Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker for WrestleMania 33.

Below is the updated WrestleMania card going into tonight’s RAW:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Enzo Amore & Big Cass or Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (other participants possible)

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews and others TBA

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker