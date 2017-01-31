Big WWE SmackDown Match For Next Week, WWE NXT Stars Game, RAW Stars Bet On Super Bowl 51

– WWE NXT Superstars Tye Dillinger, Dash Wilder and Brennan Williams play WWE 2K17 with Xavier Woods in this new “UpUpDownDown” video:

– Kofi Kingston noted on Twitter that he and Xavier Woods have placed a bet on the upcoming NFL Super Bowl 51, featuring Kofi’s New England Patriots vs. Xavier’s Atlanta Falcons. The loser must wear the other team’s gear from head to toe.

– Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion John Cena in a non-title match has been announced for next Tuesday’s SmackDown from Seattle.