Bill Goldberg Busted Open At RAW (Photo), Noelle Foley Training Video, Fans On Go-Home RAW

– As noted, the final five “Holy Foley” season one episodes will premiere on the WWE Network after Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Below is a promo for the show with Noelle Foley going “all in” for an in-ring career with WWE. It appears she suffers an elbow injury while doing a top rope elbow drop.

– 57% of fans on Twitter gave tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE RAW a thumbs up with over 1700 votes in this Twitter poll:

– As seen below, Bill Goldberg was busted open after headbutting the locker room door while making his entrance on tonight’s RAW from Cleveland:

