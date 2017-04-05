goldberg4

Bill Goldberg Trains With Former WCW Star, WWE Star Attacks Mascot, New WWE NXT Theme

– As seen below, Bill Goldberg was recently working out with former WCW star Ernest “The Cat” Miller:

– WWE Music has released the theme song for WWE NXT Superstar Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato). You can listen to “Square Up” below:

– WWE veteran Mark Henry made an appearance at last night’s NBA Playoff game between the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs. Below is video of Henry hitting a fake “Clutch The Bear” mascot for the Spurs:

