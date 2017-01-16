Bill Goldberg’s RAW Return, The Rock On Kurt Angle In The WWE HOF, 205 Live “I Forfeit” Match

– As noted, this week’s WWE 205 Live will feature an “I Forfeit” match between Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivari. Below is a promo for that match, which was hyped as the end to this cruiserweight feud:

– WWE has confirmed Bill Goldberg for next Monday’s Royal Rumble go-home RAW from Cleveland, seen below. Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are also scheduled for that show.

– Many WWE Superstars have tweeted congratulatory messages to 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, from SmackDown Tag Team Champion Chad Gable to RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Below are comments from The Rock, who had several memorable matches with Angle over the years: