Bill Goldberg’s WWE RAW Return Announced, RAW Attendance For Tonight, Xavier Woods
Published On 12/26/2016 | News
– Xavier Woods continues his 8 Days of Unboxing with the Qanba Dragon & Crystal Joysticks in this new “UpUpDownDown” video:
– Michael Cole announced 12,708 fans in attendance at the Allstate Arena in Chicago for tonight’s RAW, the final RAW of 2016.
– As seen in the graphic below, WWE has confirmed Bill Goldberg for next Monday’s RAW in Tampa:
What kind of response will @Goldberg have for @BrockLesnar? We'll find out when he returns to Monday Night #RAW NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/9Y1SH2IExS
— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2016
One #RoyalRumble Match entrant is looking for REVENGE Jan. 29 at The @AlamoDome: #TheBeast @BrockLesnar!! #RAW @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/2IvNSlxmra
— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2016