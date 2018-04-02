Bill Simmons On Working With WWE On Upcoming Andre The Giant Documentary

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer of the upcoming Andre The Giant documentary that will air on HBO, Bill Simmons, discussed working with the WWE to put the documentary together. Here are the highlights:

Having the idea while he was part of ESPN:

“When I started 30 For 30 with Connor [Schell], we made a list of 12 can’t-miss docs and Andre was on that list. We ended up making half the list and there were others we couldn’t make for a variety of reasons — Andre’s being one of them — because the WWE didn’t do anything with other entities then.”

Working with WWE:

“I developed a better relationship with the WWE. In 2015, we (at HBO) tried to convince Vince McMahon to do it. The WWE had their network and created a lot of content, but they also saw the big picture and they saw the value that this is with HBO. And then it unfolded and worked out.”