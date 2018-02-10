Billy Corgan Claims Former Star Was Openly Buried Backstage In Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Billy Corgan talked about his time in Impact Wrestling and former champion Nick Aldis. Here are the highlights:



Impact burying Aldis:

“I sat in many TNA meetings where Nick [Aldis’] name came up and people in the company openly buried him. And you would say this guy is in his prime – both as a performer and as a talent – and it was always about his attitude. People didn’t want to work with him.”



Not having any problems with him:

“Me personally, never had an issue. I’ve been friends with his wife, [Mickie James], for years so maybe that changed the tenor of the dynamic with working with him. So when the opportunity came up for him to be involved with the NWA, we jumped at it because we think he’s a top tier talent.”