Billy Corgan Discusses Roman Reigns Receiving Negative Fan Reactions

NWA Owner Billy Corgan was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio where he talked about various topics including the negative fan reactions to Roman Reigns and the sports entertainment company continuing to push him as a top star despite the backlash from its fanbase. Here is what he had to say (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

“I like watching Roman Reigns, I mean I don’t get the heat on that,” Corgan said. “To me he’s a classic A-level — look at the guy. He looks good on a poster, I mean start there. It’s like five years ago all the heat was on Cena or whatever.



“It’s that same kind of weird heat. Like we’re going to pick one guy that we’re gonna bang up on because he’s either too good looking or he’s… you know what I mean? I just don’t get that.”

“It’s mindboggling the level of talent that’s out there,” Corgan continued. “My argument would be and maybe this is a better way to attack the question, I see a lot of wasted talent [in WWE]. Like, talent not being booked properly.



“So that’s maybe the bigger argument and Roman is that maybe people are arguing that they’re not booking his talent, but you have to start by acknowledging that he’s a talent to complain about the way he’s being booked which is kind of weird. It was always the thing against Cena, right?”