Billy Gunn Comments On All Elite Wrestling Mentioned During WWE Hall Of Fame

Billy Gunn commented on AEW being mentioned during D-Generation X’s Hall of Fame speech, in an interview with 411Mania.com:

“I thought it was done very tastefully, so it was some good, funny stuff that was — yeah, you were right. It’s typical DX stuff. You shoot at something and then you try to knock it down. So yeah, it was good.”

“We had some stuff we were gonna go to… we had a couple of calls before the Hall of Fame just to kinda figure stuff out. But none of it came true. Because it doesn’t work like that for us. It never has worked like that for us. We’ve always just been, ‘Hey. You point us in the direction, we’re gonna go there. We have no idea what we’re gonna do.’

So when you start planning stuff out, it takes away from what we are. Because I feel like that’s what a lot of things are doing right now, you’re planning a bunch of stuff out. so when something organic happens you don’t react to it, because it’s not in the script. And we’ve never ever been ones to go by the script.”