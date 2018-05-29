Billy Gunn Explains Why The Billy & Chuck Gimmick Wouldn’t Work Today

More quotes from former WWE Superstar Billy Gunn’s recent interview with WSVN-TV Entertainment reporter Chris Van Vliet has surfaced online where he talked about a wide range of topics. Here are some highlights (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

Reason the Billy and Chuck gimmick wouldn’t work as well now:



“It wouldn’t be as surprising because there’s so much diversity and now we have transgender bathrooms and all this other stuff. So nowadays it’s like ‘Oh you’re gay? Oh that’s awesome.’ It’s not that big of a deal. When we did it, it was still kind of that way but it was still a behind the door kind of thing. When we did that, wrestling became instantly real because I had so many people that said to me ‘I knew you were gay. I knew it the entire time you worked here.’ That’s how much they bit into it.”

If he has apologized to Triple H for negative comments about him:



“Oh of course I did. It was mostly for me because a lot of it was in my recovery program from being an addict. So a lot of it came from that but I don’t blame it on that at all because all my actions and everything I did were me. It’s more or less so I don’t feel guilty. I felt bad for saying all of those things because everything I said was not true, so I just wanted to clear the air. Like if I do something to you and I feel bad about it, I’ll come back and apologize, you can take it or you don’t have to take it, it’s ok. It’s not selfish, it’s to help me and to stay where I need to stay safe and I’ve been safe for 8 years.”