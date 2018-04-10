Bobby Lashley Comments On His Return To The WWE

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center on the USA Network, former WWE/TNA star Bobby Lashley made his return to WWE. He interrupted Elias while he was cutting a promo and laid him out with a suplex.

WWE’s Youtube channel has released this video of Lashley talking about his return after the show. Here is what he had to say (h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcript):

“Unfinished business. Unfinished business, completely. I’ve taken my level of wrestling and this entire business to a whole other level and I’m ready to go out here and show this crowd what I’m about. … I’m going to be bigger and badder, and tougher than ever. There’s a lot of really tough guys here in WWE at this time and I’ve got my sights set. It doesn’t matter what I post online, I always get tags saying, ‘We want to see you against so & so, we want to see you against so & so.’ So now I’m here to go and find so & so. Everybody wants the big match-ups and I’m here to make them happen.”