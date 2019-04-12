Bobby Lashley Possibly Taking Time Off From WWE Soon

In an interview with SkySports.com, Bobby Lashley commented on wanting to do more MMA fights and how he might take time off from WWE later this year to compete:

“I think I am still probably going to do a couple more before it’s all said and done,” Lashley said. “I am still under contract at Bellator also, and if I go back I will give them a call and possibly go after (Ryan) Bader. I don’t want to wait too long, time is ticking.”

“I feel great. My body is 100% so I think maybe this summer, maybe after SummerSlam.”