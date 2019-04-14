Bobby Lashley Throws Shade At Conor McGregor

In an interview with SkySports.com, Bobby Lashley commented on MMA superstar Conor McGregor possibly joining WWE:

“I think he wants to [join the WWE], he’s been talking a lot,” Lashley said. “Conor is one of those guys that will shoot first and then shake hands later. He did it last year when he tried to call out the wrestlers. I think he’ll have a good opportunity to come over here and shake things up, run his mouth a little bit and bring some notoriety. I’d like to see him in. It would be cool.”

“I think he wants to be here,” Lashley continued. “If he wants to be here he might have to try and find a role. We’re not going to put a big title on him, he’s way too small.”