Bobby Lashley To Face “The Demon” At WrestleMania 35, Mickie James’ New Single

— Bobby Lashley is stepping into the ring with “The Demon” Finn Balor this Sunday at WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

On Raw Monday night, the Intercontinental Champion (and Lio Rush) addressed Balor ahead of their match this Sunday at WrestleMania 35 and didn’t seem worried about the idea of facing “The Demon.” Lashley, however, seemed a lot less confident when Balor transformed into his ghoulish alter-ego on the TitanTron, confirming “The Demon”‘s presence at WrestleMania.

WWE.com is now advertising “The Demon” Finn Balor as Lashley’s opponent at WrestleMania 35.

— Mickie James talks about the release of her new single, “I Don’t Give A,” in this backstage interview at Raw tonight.