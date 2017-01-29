Bobby Roode On His Era As WWE NXT Champion Beginning (Video), First Total Divas Return Teaser

– In the video below, new WWE NXT Champion talks to Kayla Braxton after his big win over Shinsuke Nakamura at the “Takeover: San Antonio” event. Roode gets upset when asked if the outcome would be different if it weren’t for Nakamura’s knee injury. Roode says the answer is no and Braxton is new around here so he will let that one slide. Roode says he went out and did exactly what he said he would do. Roode talks about how he promised change less than 1 year ago and how Takeover was the start of his era, Bobby Roode’s era as NXT Champion. Roode says his NXT will be simply glorious.

– As noted, the sixth season of WWE Total Divas will resume on Wednesday, April 5th with Nikki Bella as Executive Producer. Below is the first promo for the second half of this season: